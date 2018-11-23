SPRINGFIELD, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont couple is trying to lure home the family peacock after it ran off with a flock of turkeys.

The peacock belonging to Rene and Brian Johnson has been on the run for six weeks.

On Wednesday the Johnsons posted a message on the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Facebook page: "My peacock has run off with the turkeys. Do you have any suggestions on how to catch the little twerp?"

Rene Johnson told WCAX-TV she thinks the bird, they call Pea, Forest or Walter, was lonely. Its barnyard companion died and it sought turkey companions.

They frequently can spot the bird, but it won't come when called.

Johnson says she's worried about the cold, but she recognizes the unusual situation, which she says is "kind of funny, actually."

___

Information from: WCAX-TV, http://www.wcax.com