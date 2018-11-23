NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Congo's two leading opposition parties are joining forces for a run at the presidency after withdrawing from a wider pact to support a single contender to take on President Joseph Kabila's chosen candidate.

Under a deal announced Friday in the Kenyan capital, Felix Tshisekedi with Congo's most prominent opposition party said he will represent his party as well as that of Vital Kamerhe.

Last week saw the collapse of a deal in which Congo's major opposition parties had agreed to back Martin Fayulu Madidi. That significantly weakened efforts to defeat ruling party candidate Emmanuel Ramazani Shadary in the Dec. 23 vote.

Congo's election has been delayed since 2016. While Kabila this year said he would step aside, the opposition fears he will assert power behind the scenes if Shadary wins.