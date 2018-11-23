TOP STORY:

SOC--ATLETICO MADRID-BARCELONA

MADRID — Looking to end an eight-year winless streak against Barcelona in the Spanish league, Atletico Madrid takes on a Catalan club which is facing its worst defensive struggles in decades. By Tales Azzoni. UPCOMING: 500 words by 1800 GMT.

NEW/DEVELOPING:

Advertisement

TEN--DAVIS CUP FINAL

LILLE, France — Jeremy Chardy is up against Borna Coric in the first singles match of the Davis Cup final between France and Croatia. Jo-Wifried Tsonga then takes on Croatia's top player, Marin Cilic. By Samuel Petrequin. UPCOMING: 600 words by 2200 GMT, photos.

CAR--F1-ABU DHABI GP

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates — Max Verstappen posted the fastest time Friday in the first practice for the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. The Red Bull driver was about a half second quicker than teammate Daniel Ricciardo, with Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas in third ahead of teammate Lewis Hamilton. By Jerome Pugmire. SENT: 120 words, photos.

GLF--WORLD CUP-RAINY DAY FRIDAY

MELBOURNE, Australia — Ducks waded through standing water on fairways. Some bunkers flooded. Golfers put waterproof winter mittens on between shots. Ah yes. Welcome to the World Cup of Golf on Friday at Metropolitan. If the format was match play, the rain, cold and windy weather would have beaten the golfers 10 and 8. By Dennis Passa. SENT: 580 words, photos.

FIG--INTERNATIONAUX DE FRANCE — Two-time Olympic silver medalist Evgenia Medvedeva of Russia skates at the Internationaux de France, the French round of figure skating's Grand Prix series. UPCOMING: 200 words by 2300 GMT.

SOCCER:

SOC--SPANISH ROUNDUP

MADRID — Surprising Alaves can take the Spanish league lead with a win at relegation-threatened Leganes. UPCOMING: 250 words by 2200 GMT.

SOC--GERMAN ROUNDUP

LEVERKUSEN, Germany — The Bundesliga's last-place club, Stuttgart, visits Bayer Leverkusen. UPCOMING: 200 words by 2130 GMT.

SOC--FRENCH ROUNDUP

LYON, France — Fourth-place Lyon hosts fifth-place Saint-Etienne in a French league derby. UPCOMING: 200 words by 2200 GMT.

CRICKET:

CRI--SRI LANKA-ENGLAND

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — Jonny Bairstow marked his return to the England team with a sixth test hundred to help the tourists to 311-7 at the end of the first day of the third and final test against Sri Lanka on Friday. By Rex Clementine. SENT: 430 words, photos.

CRI--BANGLADESH-WEST INDIES

CHITTAGONG, Bangladesh — Bangladesh reached stumps at 55-5 on day two of the second cricket test against West Indies after a day in which 17 wickets tumbled and Nayeem Hasan become the youngest bowler to take a five-wicket haul on debut. SENT: 255 words.

Other Stories:

— FBN--NFL CAPSULES — Cowboys tie Redskins for 1st in NFC East; Bears top Lions. SENT: 570 words, photos.

YOUR QUERIES: Questions and story requests are welcome. Contact your local AP bureau or the AP International Sports Desk in London by telephone at +44 207 427 4224 or email lonsports@ap.org.