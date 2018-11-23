TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Kosovo police say they have arrested three ethnic Serbs linked to the killing of a leading Serb politician in the north.

A police statement said three ethnic Serbs were arrested early Friday in the Serb-dominated northern town of Mitrovica, 40 kilometers (25 miles) north of the capital, Pristina. They are considered suspects in the killing of Oliver Ivanovic in January. A fourth Serb was arrested for resisting police.

The arrests have triggered protests by ethnic Serbs on Mitrovica's main square.

Kosovo's ethnic Albanians fought a bloody war with Serbia in 1998-1999 which ended with a 78-day NATO air campaign in June 1999.

Kosovo declared independence from Belgrade in 2008 which Belgrade still refuses to recognize.