COLTS NECK, N.J. (AP) — A lawyer for a relative of four homicide victims found at a burning New Jersey mansion says the man is innocent of setting fire to his own house and of "any other potential charges."

Paul Caneiro is charged with setting fire to his home Tuesday in Ocean Township. Hours later, the blaze at the home of his brother Keith was reported in Colts Neck.

Keith Caneiro and his family were found dead, and officials say all were slain before the fire. Authorities said they could not confirm or deny that Paul Caneiro was a suspect in the slayings.

Attorney Robert Honecker told CNN this week that Paul Caneiro "maintains his innocence on this charge and any other potential charges." Honecker says nothing suggests a motive.