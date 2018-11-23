EDITORS:

These are among the top sports events of the week. Coverage of most of these events will move on this circuit:

thru 25, Lille, France — tennis, Davis Cup final: France vs. Croatia.

thru 27, Colombo, Sri Lanka — cricket, Sri Lanka vs. England, 3rd test.

thru 26, Chittagong, Bangladesh — cricket, Bangladesh vs. West Indies, 1st test.

Melbourne, Australia — cricket, Australia vs. India, 2nd T20.

thru 25, West Indies — cricket, Women's World Twenty20.

Rome — rugby, Italy vs. New Zealand.

Edinburgh, Scotland — rugby, Scotland vs. Argentina.

London — rugby, England vs. Australia.

Cardiff, Wales — rugby, Wales vs. South Africa.

Dublin — rugby, Ireland vs. United States.

Paris — rugby, France vs. Fiji.

Buenos Aires, Argentina — football, Copa Libertadores final second leg: River Plate vs. Boca Juniors.

thru 28, Dubai, United Arab Emirates — cricket, Pakistan vs. New Zealand, 2nd test.

thru 25, Lake Louise, Canada — Alpine skiing, men's World Cup.

Atlantic City, New Jersey — boxing, Dmitry Bivol vs. Jean Pascal for Bivol's WBA light heavyweight title.

Sydney — cricket, Australia vs. India, 3rd T20.

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates — auto racing, F1, Abu Dhabi GP.

No new major events.

Europe — football, Champions League: AEK Athens vs. Ajax, CSKA Moscow vs. Plzen, Bayern Munich vs. Benfica, Lyon vs. Manchester City, Hoffenheim vs. Shakhtar Donetsk, Roma vs. Real Madrid, Juventus vs. Valencia, Manchester United vs. Young Boys/

Europe — football, Champions League: Atletico Madrid vs. Monaco, Lokomotiv Moscow vs. Galatasaray, Borussia Dortmund vs. Club Brugge, Tottenham vs. Inter Milan, PSV Eindhoven vs. Barcelona, Napoli vs. Red Star Belgrade, Paris Saint-Germain vs. Liverpool, Porto vs. Schalke.

Chonburi, Thailand — boxing, Knockout CP Freshmart vs. Byron Rojas for Knockout's WBA strawweight title.

thru Dec. 2, Gold Coast, Australia — golf, Australasian Tour, Australian PGA Championship.

thru Dec. 2, Bahamas — golf, US PGA Tour, World Challenge.

Europe — football, Europa League.

thru Dec. 4, Dhaka, Bangladesh — cricket, Bangladesh vs. West Indies, 2nd test.

thru Dec. 1, Dubai, United Arab Emirates — rugby, Dubai Sevens.

Los Angeles — boxing, Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury for Wilder's WBC heavyweight title; Jarrett Hurd vs. Jason Welborn for Hurd's WBA-IBF-IBO super welterweight titles; Mark Barriga vs. Carlos Licona for vacant IBF strawweight title.

London — rugby, Argentina vs. Barbarians.

No new major events.