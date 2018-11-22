A 9-year-old boy was brutally beaten to death by his family after he refused to do his homework, French prosecutors say.

According to police, the boy's brother, sister and stepsister were all present at the time where the 9-year-old was hit with a broom handle.

Three members of his family and his brother's girlfriend were arrested on Wednesday over the boy's death on September 17.

The boy's mother, 20-year-old sister, 19-year-old brother, and the brother's girlfriend were taken into custody over his death at his home in the city of Mulhouse.

Emergency services were called but paramedics were unable to revive him.

His mother was not home at the time but is believed to have been aware of what was going on.

The circumstances of his death are still unclear but prosecutors believe he was badly beaten for refusing to do his homework.

An autopsy showed the beating as the probable cause of death.