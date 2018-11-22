TIRANA, Albania (AP) — A few hundred Albanian protesters have scuffled with police while trying to forcefully enter Parliament to complain against a government decision to demolish their buildings for a new road.

A police statement Thursday said 12 policemen were injured, without mentioning any injuries among the protesters. Albanian media reports injured protesters, without providing details.

Earlier this month, the government planned to pull down 317 buildings to expand the road circling Tirana, the capital. Protesting local residents have blocked the road daily.

Authorities say they will buy the land and buildings from one-third of them, those with proof of ownership, and pay the rest three years' rent.

Prime Minister Edi Rama called on the protesters "to get what the law gives to you and go away from the road!"