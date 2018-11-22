WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Two of Poland's most famous foes, former President Lech Walesa, and the country's de facto leader, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, are facing off in court.

Kaczynski, the powerful head of the ruling Law and Justice party, is suing Walesa for blaming him in social media posts for the 2010 plane crash in Smolensk, Russia, that killed Kaczynski's twin, then-President Lech Kaczynski, along with 95 others that included top Polish political and military leaders.

In one 2016 post, Walesa alleged that Kaczynski, "guided by bravado," was on the phone pushing for the plane to land in heavy fog.

Kaczynski wants Walesa to admit his words were untrue and that he be forced to pay 30,000 zlotys ($8,000) to charity.

Outside the courtroom, the former allies-turned foes sparred verbally, calling each other "my mistake."