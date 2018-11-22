President Donald Trump is suggesting he might attend next year's White House Correspondents Dinner now that the event is no longer featuring a comedian.

Trump tweeted this week: "So-called comedian Michelle Wolf bombed so badly last year at the White House Correspondents' Dinner that this year, for the first time in decades, they will have an author instead of a comedian. Good first step in comeback of a dying evening and tradition! Maybe I will go?"

The White House Correspondents' Association announced on Monday that Pulitzer Prize-winning author Ron Chernow would address its annual dinner next year following the pushback over Wolf's sharply anti-Trump performance last time.

At a time of increasingly tense relations between President Donald Trump and the White House press corps, Chernow said the association asked him to "make the case for the First Amendment and I am happy to oblige".

Advertisement

He'll also share his perspective on American politics and history at the April 27 event in Washington, said Olivier Knox, the association's president. "As we celebrate the importance of a free and independent news media to the health of the republic, I look forward to hearing Ron place this unusual moment in the context of American history," said Knox, chief Washington correspondent for SiriusXM.

So-called comedian Michelle Wolf bombed so badly last year at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner that this year, for the first time in decades, they will have an author instead of a comedian. Good first step in comeback of a dying evening and tradition! Maybe I will go? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 21, 2018

Chernow said "freedom of the press is always a timely subject and this seems like the perfect moment to go back to basics."

"My major worry these days is that we Americans will forget who we are as a people, and historians should serve as our chief custodians in preserving that rich storehouse of memory," he said.

Chernow's biography of George Washington won the Pulitzer Prize. He is also the author of a widely acclaimed biography of Alexander Hamilton, which inspired the hit Broadway musical Hamilton.

Presidents typically attend the dinner, but Trump has skipped it for two straight years.