WARNING: Distressing content.

Florida law enforcement released a video showing a woman dropping her infant son on his head while she ran into traffic on Monday.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office was called to the scene of Highway 315 and Highway 40, where they found 23-year-old Kayla Morgan.

Shocking footage was captured on a deputy's body cam, the Daily Mail reports.

Advertisement

As deputies approached the woman, Morgan was said to have run out into the street and purposefully dropped her baby on his head, according to WFLA.

The baby suffered a fractured skull as a result of the incident.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office was called to the scene of Highway 315 and Highway 40, where they found 23-year-old Kayla Morgan. Photo / Marion County Sheriff's Office

Witnesses at the scene said that the woman appeared to be on drugs because she kept barking at people, WFTV reports.

An arrest report says that the Leesburg woman held her baby "as if she (were carrying a jacket draped over her right arm, allowing the victim to flail."

Morgan was shocked with a Taser twice and arrested. She was said to have made a variety of disturbing grunts and sounds.

When asked for her name, the woman was said to have told authorities that it was "B***h".

Morgan told authorities that she believed that a monster was trying to suck her blood, according to a deputy's report.

She also admitted to being on Molly for the past three days.

According to a worker at the apartment complex where the woman lives, Morgan moved into the complex two months ago and the child is said to be just six weeks old.

Morgan was charged with aggravated child abuse and resisting an officer without violence.

The Florida Department of Chidlren and Families is investigating the case.