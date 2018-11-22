NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the fiery crash on the Brooklyn Bridge (all times local):

7:05 p.m.

A fiery chain reaction pile-up on the Brooklyn Bridge in New York City has killed one person and injured several others.

The crash occurred at around 7 a.m. Wednesday on the Brooklyn-bound side of the East River bridge.

Police say it began when a pickup rear-ended a Volkswagen and another vehicle, causing the Volkswagen to rear-end an SUV which then struck another SUV.

The driver of the Volkswagen was killed. He was identified as Kristopher Hambas, of Scarsdale, New York. The other victims had only minor injuries.

The entire bridge was closed to traffic for about an hour.

10 a.m.

