CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Hundreds of anti-riot police in Venezuela have clashed with students staging a protest calling for better conditions at universities as the South American nation's economic crisis continues to worsen.

Students held a rally at the Central University of Venezuela in Caracas on Wednesday before trying to march off campus. They were stopped by officers and members of the national guard who launched tear gas at them.

A dozen students required medical treatment after exposure to the fumes.

The anti-government movement has lost steam in recent months, and the march had drawn an unusually large crowd.

Many opposition leaders and ordinary Venezuelans have fled as hyperinflation spirals and necessities become difficult to obtain.

A pro-government march was also planned for Wednesday.