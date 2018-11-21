A war of words between physicians sick of treating gunshot victims and the gun industry lobby has gotten a boost following this week's shooting death of a doctor outside the hospital where she worked.

It started in late October, when the American College of Physicians urged adoption of several gun control laws. The NRA's response telling doctors to "stay in their lane" erupted into a hashtag war on Twitter.

Doctors used the hashtags #thisismylane and #thisisourlane. They posted photos of bloody operating rooms to show the toll of gun violence and offered their own personal stories of treating such wounds.

The debate has gained new urgency with the death of Dr. Tamara O'Neal, who was killed Monday outside a hospital in Chicago. The shooter and two other people also died.