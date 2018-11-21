TOP STORY:

For Aleksander Ceferin, the UEFA Nations League was an overwhelming thumbs up. Across the continent, skepticism seems to have been replaced by positivity as European soccer's latest innovation replaced many unpopular friendly games in a busy calendar. By James Ellingworth and Steve Douglas. SENT: 825 words, photos.

PARIS — Laid-back in everyday life, Yannick Noah is meticulous when it comes to being a tennis coach. So over the last 10 days, the France captain has been paying close attention to anything that could derail his team's chances of winning an 11th Davis Cup title against Croatia this weekend. By Samuel Petrequin. SENT: 670 words, photos.

MELBOURNE, Australia — The World Cup of Golf is getting an early taste of Melbourne's fickle weather. Organizers of the 28-team event at Metropolitan Golf Club have moved up tee times by an hour for Thursday's first round of the 72-hole stroke-play tournament that features fourballs (best ball) and foursomes (alternate shot) over two rounds each. By Dennis Passa. SENT: 350 words, photos.

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia — A FIFA ethics committee judge was arrested in Malaysia on suspicion of corruption and resigned Wednesday as director of an arbitration service. Sundra Rajoo's lawyer told The Associated Press his client had been detained by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission after returning from FIFA business in Zurich the previous evening. By Eileen Ng. SENT: 290 words.

DUBLIN — Martin O'Neill ended his five-year stint as Ireland coach on Wednesday after relegation in the UEFA Nations League, taking assistant Roy Keane with him. Under O'Neill, Ireland advanced from the group stage at the 2016 European Championship for the first time, but fell short of qualifying the 2018 World Cup after a 5-1 aggregate playoff loss to Denmark. SENT: 310 words, photos.

BRISBANE, Australia — Australia allrounder Marcus Stoinis took two wickets in the last over Wednesday as India's batting lineup collapsed late to lose its tour-opening Twenty20 international by four runs. By John Pye. SENT: 550 words, photos.

— BKN--NBA CAPSULES — Wall, Beal, Green help Wizards rally past Clippers 125-118. SENT: 640 words, photos.

