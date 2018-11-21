BEIRUT (AP) — Amnesty International is enlisting the help of thousands of online activists to expand its investigation into the U.S.-led campaign that drove Islamic State militants out of Syria's Raqqa but left the city in ruins.

The rights group says Wednesday the volunteers would map out the destruction of some 10,000 buildings over time, relying on satellite imagery and their laptops or phones.

Amnesty says the project, in partnership with Airwars, would speed up the investigation of the four-month campaign that ended in October 2017 and compel the coalition to carry out its own investigation.

The coalition has acknowledged 104 civilian deaths and says it would review new evidence.

At least 2,500 bodies have been recovered from the rubble.

Raqqa was the capital of IS' self-styled caliphate in Syria and Iraq.