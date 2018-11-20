WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he will soon be visiting U.S. troops deployed in harm's way, amid criticism that he has yet to take such a trip since entering office.

Responding to questions from reporters before leaving Washington to visit his private club in Florida for the Thanksgiving holiday, Trump says, "I'm going to a war zone." He did not say when he would be making the trip or to which conflict area.

Trump addressed criticism on "Fox News Sunday" this week that he has not yet visited American troops in Afghanistan or Iraq. He said, "I think you will see that happen," adding, "there are things that are being planned."

An official says a White House team recently returned from beginning planning for a visit.