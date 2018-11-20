MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A man accused of faking his own death to collect a $2 million life insurance policy has been arrested in Moldova and returned to Minnesota to face federal charges.

Authorities indicted 54-year-old Igor Vorotinov in 2015 on one count of mail fraud. He was arrested last week.

Prosecutors allege in court documents that in 2011, Vorotinov's ex-wife, Irina, identified a corpse in Moldova as her ex-husband's. She then returned to the U.S. with a death certificate and cremated remains and received the life insurance payment. Money was then transferred to her son, and to accounts in Switzerland and Moldova.

She has pleaded guilty to her role and is serving a three-year sentence.

A preliminary hearing for Igor Vorotinov is scheduled for next week. His attorney, Hillary Parsons, didn't immediately reply to a Tuesday message seeking comment.

This story has been corrected to reflect that Igor and Irina Vorotinov are no longer married.