BALLWIN, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a woman killed inside a religious supply store in suburban St. Louis was a customer.

Police on Tuesday identified the victim as 53-year-old Jamie Schmidt of House Springs.



An armed man entered the Catholic Supply of St. Louis store near the town of Ballwin Monday afternoon. Police say the man committed a sexual assault before shooting the victim in the head. Authorities decline to say if more than one woman was assaulted.

Schmidt died later Monday at a hospital.

The gunman remains on the loose and police warn he should be considered armed and dangerous. Police were asking for the public's help in finding the man, described as about 5-foot-7 with a heavy build. He was wearing what's commonly referred to as an Irish hat, or ivy hat.