CAIRO (AP) — An international rights group says Egypt has committed "shocking violations" against children, including torture and enforced disappearance.

Amnesty International says Tuesday it has documented at least six children, including a 12-year-old and a 14-year-old, who were tortured in custody, and 12 who were subjected to enforced disappearances since 2015.

Citing the children's families, Amnesty says the six were "severely beaten, given electric shocks on their genitalia and other parts of their body or suspended by their limbs."

Amnesty's Najia Bounaim urged Egypt to release "all children that are arbitrarily detained.... and quash any sentences issued to children in adult courts or after unfair trials."

Egypt has been waging an unprecedented crackdown on dissent in recent years. Thousands of people have been arrested, with many held without charge or trial.