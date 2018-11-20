SANAA, Yemen (AP) — Fighting between Saudi-led coalition forces and Yemen's Shiite rebels has flared up again around the Red Sea port city of Hodeida despite U.N. calls for a cease-fire, Yemeni officials and witnesses said Tuesday.

The escalation, which followed a lull that had been in place since earlier this month, began late on Monday with coalition airstrikes hitting the rebels, known as Houthis, in and around Hodeida. Street fighting was also underway in the main Khamsin Str. in the city center and in al-Saleh district. The officials spoke about the clashes on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to talk to reporters; the witnesses did so for fear for their safety.

Earlier, the rebels said they'd fired a ballistic missile the previous night into Saudi Arabia in response to an attempted border incursion and another airstrike, and that they reserved the right to respond to attacks. The missile attack came hours after the rebels said they will halt rocket fire into Saudi Arabia for the sake of peace efforts.

The coalition has been attempting to retake Hodeida from the rebels since last summer with its forces now 5 kilometers (3 miles) from the port, Yemen's traditional lifeline.

The renewed Hodeida fighting is an apparent blow to recent U.N. efforts to end the three-year war. Martin Griffiths, the U.N. envoy, announced on Friday that both sides had agreed to attend peace talks in Sweden "soon." The internationally backed government said Monday that it would attend, but also insisted the Houthis do so "unconditionally."

The U.S.-backed, Saudi-led coalition has been battling the rebels on the side of Yemen's internationally recognized government since March 2015 in a war that has killed tens of thousands of people and pushed much of the country to the brink of starvation.