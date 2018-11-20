A striking image of bats flying in darkness has won the top prize at the British Wildlife Photography Awards for 2018.

Paul Colley spent 14 months developing an infrared camera and lighting system to capture the high-speed flight of the bats in darkness. The photo is an in-camera double exposure that captured the leading bat milliseconds before it caught the insect seen right in front of it. Since the bats are a protected species, Colley photographed them in the wild with guidance from the Bat Conservation Trust and Natural England.

"No other image in my portfolio had been so clearly conceived and yet so difficult to achieve," Colley said.

Previous Advertisement Next Skip Advertisement Image 1 of 8: Paul Colley was the overall winner and winner of the black and white class with Contrails at Dawn, a picture of Daubenton's bats taken at Coate Water Country Park, Wiltshire. Image 2 of 8: Lucy Farrell, 9, won the under 12 years section with Who Says Bugs Aren't Cute (Cockchafer), taken in Borrowdale, Cumbria. The cockchafer is often known as the May bug or doodlebug. Image 3 of 8: Storm Gull (leser black-backed gull), New Have, East Sussex. Photo / Craig Denfordone Image 4 of 8: Neil Mcintyre cleaned up the British seasons class, four images in a series, with Seasonal Scottish Red Squirrels (Red Squirrel), taken in Rothiemurchus Forest, Highland. Image 5 of 8: Tesni Ward's Bean (Badger) won best animal portrait. Ward captured the shot in the Peak District National Park, Derbyshire. Image 6 of 8: Waiting for her Prey (Nursery Web Spider), Dunchideock, Devon. Photo / Andrew McCarthy Image 7 of 8: Goose Barnacles, Sanna Bay, Highland. Photo / David Bennett Image 8 of 8: Sunil Gopalan's Life and Death at the Edge of the World (Great Skua and Puffin) won the animal behaviour section. It was taken on Fair Isle, Shetland. Image 1 of 8: Paul Colley was the overall winner and winner of the black and white class with Contrails at Dawn, a picture of Daubenton's bats taken at Coate Water Country Park, Wiltshire.

"My artistic intent was to capture this extraordinary little bat's speed of movement and hunting flight path, but the journey to success was littered with disappointing failures.

Advertisement

"Fortunately, fellow photographers encouraged imaginative experimentation and taught me to anticipate setbacks as a reasonable price for ultimate success."

Both amateur and professional photographers won awards in a competition capturing the diversity and beauty of British wildlife.