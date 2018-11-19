UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. envoy for Syria says the United Nations is aiming to send invitations to 150 Syrians by mid-December to participate on a committee that will draft a new constitution which is key to holding elections and ending the country's civil war.

Staffan de Mistura told the Security Council on Monday the U.N. also aims to hold the committee's first meeting before Dec. 31.

But de Mistura said the Syrian government objects to 50 members of the committee which includes experts, civil society members, tribal leaders and women. Agreement has been reached on 100 other members from the government and opposition.

De Mistura warned that the U.N. may conclude it's not possible to form a "credible and inclusive" committee at this stage.