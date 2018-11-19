Watch live:

A "possible offender" has been shot by police after reports of gunfire near Mercy Hospital in Chicago.

A massive police response is underway after reports of an active shooter and multiple victims near the hospital.

One officer has also been shot and is in a critical condition. Shots were fired both inside and outside the hospital, local media reported.

A Twitter user posted video of what appeared to be Chicago police officers searching the interior of the hospital - and a blood trail on the hospital floor.

A witness told reporters that he saw at least one one woman shot near the hospital.

A #ChicagoPolice officer has been shot in the active shooter incident at Mercy Hospital. He is in critical condition but receiving excellent care. Please send your prayers. pic.twitter.com/kFfMY1ZmF7 — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) November 19, 2018

Police say "at least one possible offender is shot" and at least 10 ambulances were dispatched.

Reports of multiple victims from incident at 26th and Michigan. Please avoid area. pic.twitter.com/VtDIr5b2Ok — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) November 19, 2018

Officers were doing a "methodical search" of the hospital, a spokesman said.

The shots were fired about 3.28pm local time near 26th Street and Michigan streets.

A source in the Chicago Fire Department told NBC 5 the hospital had been partially evacuated.