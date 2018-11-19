UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Turkey's foreign minister says he has discussed all aspects of a possible international investigation into the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi with U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Mevlut Cavusoglu spoke briefly to U.N. reporters Monday after discussing Khashoggi's murder inside Saudi Arabia's consulate in Istanbul with Guterres on the sidelines of a meeting of the Alliance for Civilizations.

Asked whether Turkey had requested an international investigation, Cavusoglu replied: "We discussed all the aspects of this."

U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters: "We have not received any formal request from the Turkish side."

Dujarric reiterated that the secretary-general feels he needs a formal request from one of the countries and from a U.N. legislative body like the Security Council, General Assembly or Human Rights Council to initiate an international investigation.