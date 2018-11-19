DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Syrian government forces and their allies have captured a southern district from the Islamic State group. The development comes after weeks of fighting that left scores dead on both sides.

The government-linked Syrian Central Military Media says the army took Tulul al-Safa region on Monday, ending the presence of the extremists in the country's south.

Despite being mostly defeated in Syria and Iraq over the past two years, IS still has hideouts from where they launch attacks.

With the capture of Tulul al-Safa, a rugged mountainous region east of the Sweida province, Syrian troops now control wide parts of the country's south.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a war monitoring group, reported that government forces captured the area on Saturday.