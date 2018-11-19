JOHANNESBURG (AP) — A Cabinet minister in South Africa is citing concerns that efforts to prosecute people allegedly involved in corruption under former president Jacob Zuma are falling short.

Pravin Gordhan, the public enterprises minister, on Monday told a commission investigating corruption allegations that he has often heard South Africans ask why "no big figure" has ended up in a prison uniform.

Gordhan questioned "how many files are waiting on the desk of the National Prosecuting Authority?" with investigations and charges prepared but prosecutions yet to proceed.

As finance minister under Zuma, Gordhan was widely seen as a strong opponent of efforts to loot state coffers. Zuma fired Gordhan in 2017, but resigned in February. Zuma has since appeared in court on old corruption charges dating from his time as deputy president.