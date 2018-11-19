MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican drug boss Hector Manuel Beltran Leyva has died after suffering a heart attack in jail.

The Interior Ministry said Sunday that Beltran Leyva, 56, was transported to a hospital after complaining of chest pains but that doctors were unable to save him.

Beltran Leyva was arrested in 2014 in the central city of San Miguel de Allende but had eluded an extradition request from the United States.

The family-run Beltran Leyva cartel was once a leading player in Mexican drug trafficking, with control of the Pacific Coast resort of Acapulco.

Brothers Alfredo and Arturo were arrested or killed, while Hector's wife Clara Laborin Archuleta was arrested after taking over cartel operations.