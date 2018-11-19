TOP STORIES:

TEN--ATP FINALS

LONDON — Alexander Zverev upset Novak Djokovic to claim the biggest title of his career with a 6-4, 6-3 win at the ATP Finals on Sunday. By Sam Johnston. SENT: 800 words, photos.

SOC--EUROPEAN ROUNDUP

Advertisement

GENEVA — England surged into the UEFA Nations League finals tournament on Sunday, and Belgium threw away its place in a stunning 5-2 loss at Switzerland. By Graham Dunbar. SENT: 750 words, photos.

SOC--AFRICAN QUALIFYING

Mauritania qualified for its first major soccer tournament when it beat Botswana to claim a place at next year's African Cup of Nations. By Gerald Imray. SENT: 530 words.

GLF--WORLD TOUR CHAMPIONSHIP

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Danny Willett ended his title drought in thrilling fashion, winning the DP World Tour Championship by two shots despite a last-hole blunder on Sunday. SENT: 470 words.

CAR--F3-FLOERSCH CRASH

MACAU — Teenage driver Sophia Floersch will undergo surgery for a spinal fracture after a spectacular airborne crash in the Formula 3 Macau Grand Prix on Sunday. SENT: 260 words.

SOC--ENGLAND-CROATIA

LONDON — Harry Kane sent England into the finals of the inaugural UEFA Nations League by avenging the World Cup semifinal loss to Croatia. By Rob Harris. SENT: 800 words, photos.

SOC--SWITZERLAND-BELGIUM

LUCERNE, Switzerland — Top-ranked Belgium fell to a stunning 5-2 loss against Switzerland on Sunday, with Haris Seferovic's hat trick lifting his team into the UEFA Nations League finals. SENT: 530 words, photos.

SOC--SPAIN-BOSNIA

LAS PALMAS, Spain — Spain ended the year with a narrow 1-0 win over Bosnia-Herzegovina in a friendly game on Sunday. SENT: 220 words.

GLF--LPGA TOUR

NAPLES, Florida — Lexi Thompson was the best this week, and Ariya Jutanugarn was the best all season. Neither left any doubt about that Sunday. SENT: 780 words, photo.

GLF--RSM CLASSIC

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Georgia — Charles Howell III made a 15-foot birdie putt on the second hole of a playoff with Patrick Rodgers on Sunday in the RSM Classic to end an 11-year victory drought. SENT: 510 words, photo.

SKI--WCUP-MEN'S SLALOM

LEVI, Finland — Marcel Hirscher posted the fastest time in both runs to win the season-open men's World Cup slalom on Sunday. SENT: 520 words, photos.

MOT--VALENCIA GP

CHESTE, Spain — Andrea Dovizioso of Ducati took advantage of a difficult wet track to win the season-ending Valencia MotoGP on Sunday. SENT: 440 words, photos.

CRI--PAKISTAN-NEW ZEALAND

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates — Hasan Ali and Yasir Shah took five wickets each against New Zealand on Sunday as Pakistan regained control of the first test on day three. SENT: 560 words.

FBN--BROWNS-CONDOLEEZZA RICE

CLEVELAND — The Browns' coaching search isn't quite ready to cross gender or diplomatic lines. General manager John Dorsey, who opened the possibility of hiring a woman to be Cleveland's next coach, said Sunday that the team has not discussed former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice as a candidate to become the club's ninth coach since 1999. By Tom Withers. SENT: 600 words, photos.

FBN--NFL CAPSULES

JACKSONVILLE, Florida — Ben Roethlisberger was far from perfect until the fourth quarter, and that was all that mattered for the Pittsburgh Steelers. SENT: 1,730 words, photos.

YOUR QUERIES: Questions and story requests are welcome. Contact your local AP bureau or the AP International Sports Desk in London by telephone at +44 207 427 4224 or email lonsports(at)ap.org.