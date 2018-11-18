EDINBURG, Texas (AP) — Authorities say a man who disappeared on the last day of his 2008 murder trial has been captured in Mexico and returned to Texas.

Hidalgo County prosecutors say in a news release that 35-year-old Oscar Davila Rodriguez was returned to the U.S. Wednesday. The statement didn't include details about how or where he was captured.

Rodriguez was free on bond during his murder trial in the 2005 killing of his 19-year-old ex-girlfriend, Nydia Maldonado. Authorities say he broke into her home in McAllen, stabbed her multiple times and strangled her.

Though Rodriguez failed to appear for the last day of his trial, he was convicted of murder and sentenced to 40 years in prison.