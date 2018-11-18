COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Opposition lawmakers say crucial all-party talks have failed to reach a breakthrough to resolve the political turmoil that has engulfed the island nation for several weeks.

The crisis began when President Maithripala Sirisena abruptly fired Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and appointed former strongman Mahinda Rajapaksa. Wickremesinghe says he still has the support of a majority in Parliament.

On Sunday, president Sirisena chaired the meeting attended by Rajapaksa, Wickremesinghe and other political leaders. Talks came two days after the parliament passed two no-confidence motions against Rajapaksa who has so far refused to accept the results of the motion and continues to perform as prime minister.

Ajith Perera said Sunday's meeting failed to reach a breakthrough.

Clashes erupted in Sri Lanka's parliament last week, with rival lawmakers exchanging blows, injuring several.