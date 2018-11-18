TOP STORIES:

SOC-ENGLAND-CROATIA

LONDON — England and Croatia meet in a winner-takes-all UEFA Nations League encounter, with a place in the inaugural finals and relegation at stake at Wembley Stadium. A draw would allow Spain to advance from the A4 group to the Final Four tournament in June in Portugal. By Rob Harris. UPCOMING: 500 words, photos. By 1700 GMT.

TEN--ATP FINALS

LONDON — Novak Djokovic faces Alexander Zverev for the ATP Finals title. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos.

SKI--WCUP-MEN'S SLALOM

LEVI, Finland — Marcel Hirscher built a narrow lead in the first run of the season-opening men's World Cup slalom on Sunday. SENT: 129 words - will be updated.

CRI--SRI LANKA-ENGLAND

KANDY, Sri Lanka — England wins the second test against Sri Lanka by 57 runs on the fifth and final day at the Pallekele International Stadium to clinch its first series victory in Sri Lanka in 17 years. By Rex Clementine. SENT: 618 words, photos.

CRI--PAKISTAN-NEW ZEALAND

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates — Henry Nicholls and B.J. Watling defy Pakistan to increase New Zealand's lead to 126 runs on the third day of the first test on Sunday. SENT: 371 words - will be updated.

GLF--WORLD TOUR CHAMPIONSHIP

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Danny Willett ends his title drought in thrilling fashion, winning the DP World Tour Championship by two shots despite a last-hole blunder on Sunday. SENT: 150 words - will be updated.

— ALSO:

— GLF--AUSTRALIAN OPEN — Ancer solves The Lakes, wins Australian Open by 5 strokes. SENT: 284 words, photos.

MOT--VALENCIA GP

CHESTE, Spain — Maverick Vinales starts the season-ending Valencia MotoGP from pole position, with champion Marc Marquez in fifth place. UPCOMING: 250 words by 1500 GMT.

ALSO:

— CAR--RALLY AUSTRALIA — Sebastien Ogier wins 6th straight World Rally Championship. SENT: 310 words, photos.

— MOT--VALENCIA GP-YOUNGEST WINNER — 15-year-old Turkish rider Oncu wins in his 1st Moto3 race. SENT: 217 words, photos.

— SPD--WCUP — Kulizhnikov wins 1,000 meters at speed skating World Cup. SENT: 140 words, photos.

