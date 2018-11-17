CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A rocket has blasted off from Virginia with space station supplies, the second shipment in two days.

Northrop Grumman launched its Antares rocket from Wallops Island before dawn Saturday. The Russian Space Agency launched its own load of supplies to the International Space Station on Friday, just 15 hours earlier.

The U.S. delivery will arrive at the orbiting lab Monday, a day after the Russian shipment. Among the 7,400 pounds (3,350 kilograms) of goods inside the Cygnus capsule: ice cream and fresh fruit for the three space station residents, and a 3D printer that recycles old plastic into new parts.

This Cygnus is named the S.S. John Young to honor the legendary astronaut who walked on the moon and commanded the first space shuttle flight. He died in January.