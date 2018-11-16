WASHINGTON (AP) — New court papers reveal that a woman accused of being a Russian agent is in negotiations with federal prosecutors about a "potential resolution" to her case.

Lawyers for Maria Butina and federal prosecutors in Washington made the disclosure in a joint filing Friday. It's the first acknowledgement that the 30-year-old gun-rights activist is potentially working on a plea deal or some other conclusion to her criminal case.

Butina has mounted an aggressive defense since being jailed in July. Prosecutors have accused her of gathering intelligence on American officials and political organizations and relaying that information back to a Russian government official.

Butina has denied wrongdoing. Her lawyer has said Butina was just a student interested in the American political process and better U.S.-Russia relations.