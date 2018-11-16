ANTIGUA, Guatemala (AP) — More than a dozen presidents and a king are meeting in Guatemala for a summit of Ibero-American nations at a time of economic and political instability for a number of countries.

The summit with King Felipe of Spain comes as waves of people are migrating from Venezuela and Central America to flee poverty, violence and political persecution.

The leaders are set to discuss issues such as development and the economy at the gathering in Antigua.

Host President Jimmy Morales of Guatemala said Friday that the summit aims to "renew the region's commitment to sustainable development."