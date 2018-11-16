PODGORICA, Montenegro (AP) — Montenegro's police say a former Macedonian prime minister who is on the run following a prison sentence on corruption charges had entered Montenegro earlier this week from Albania but left the same day.

Police said Nikola Gruevski passed through Montenegro on Nov. 11 but did not say which country he went to next.

Montenegro media say he went to Serbia which borders Hungary where Gruevski is seeking political asylum.

The Vijesti daily said Gruevski, who fled Macedonia rather than serve a two-year prison term, was escorted by Hungarian diplomats when entering Montenegro by car and when they went to Serbia in another car with diplomatic license plates.

Serbian police have not commented yet.