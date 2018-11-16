FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — For an example of how every ballot matters, turn to Mary Beverly Goetz.

The 76-year-old Kentucky woman said she voted absentee on election day because she uses a walker and recently had surgery to remove a cancerous tumor. The Democrat she voted for ousted a Republican incumbent by just one vote.

Democrat Jim Glenn defeated Republican state Rep. DJ Johnson by that narrow margin out of more than 12,600 ballots cast. It was one of six state House races that were too close to call on election night. Thursday, a review voting machine totals upheld those results. But some candidates are considering asking for recounts.

The agonizingly close races come as the nation watches election officials in Florida and Georgia painstakingly review results in high-profile Senate and governors' races.