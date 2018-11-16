ATLANTA (AP) — As the candidates in the disputed Georgia governor's race retreat further into their corners, counties statewide have begun a court-ordered process of reviewing absentee ballots and counting those previously rejected for missing or incorrect dates of birth.

Georgia Secretary of State Robyn Crittenden issued guidance Thursday to counties to review the absentee ballots, count those rejected for missing or incorrect dates of birth and recertify results if the counts change. She set a deadline of 5 p.m. Friday.

The campaign of Democrat Stacey Abrams has ratcheted up its attacks on Republican Brian Kemp, while Kemp claims that results certified by county election officials confirm he has an "insurmountable lead."