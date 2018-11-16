This photo gallery highlights some of the top news images made by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean published in the past week.

The first members of the Central American migrant caravan that has been moving across Mexico started to arrive in Tijuana across the border from San Diego. Several more groups were still on the road heading north.

Colombian authorities opened a refugee-style camp in Bogota for Venezuelan migrants, seeking to deal with the growing number of people who are fleeing Venezuela's economic and humanitarian crisis.

An area that is home to a wide range of birds, fish and other wildlife has become Argentina's newest national park, a victory for nature preservationists at a time when the country is facing an economic crisis.

In Peru, Spain's king and queen arrived for a two-day official visit.

NFL officials moved a planned game between the Los Angeles Rams and Kansas City Chiefs from Mexico City to Los Angeles due to the poor condition of the field at Azteca Stadium.

In Buenos Aires, the Boca Juniors and River Plate soccer clubs played to a hard-fought 2-2 draw in the opening match of their two-game Copa Liberatores championship face-off.

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton celebrated finishing first in the Brazilian Grand Prix at the Interlagos race track in Sao Paulo, helping his team take the Formula One constructors' title for the fifth straight year.

Curated by photographer Jorge Saenz in Asuncion, Paraguay.

