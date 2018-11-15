Meditation worked as well as traditional therapy for military veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder in a small experiment sponsored by the Department of Defense.

Researchers say meditation could be a better choice for some vets who can't handle exposure therapy, a preferred treatment for the Department of Veterans Affairs.

The three-month experiment in about 200 veterans tested meditation against exposure therapy, which involves working with a therapist and gradually letting go of fears triggered by painful memories.

Study co-author and VA psychologist Thomas Rutledge in San Diego says the findings will give the VA more confidence when recommending meditation to veterans.

The study published Thursday in the journal Lancet Psychiatry used a type of meditation called transcendental meditation, which involves thinking of a mantra or sound to settle the mind.