WAVERLY, Ohio (AP) — The Latest on arrests in the slayings of eight family members in Ohio (all times local):

5:30 p.m.

A prosecutor in Ohio says four suspects in the killing of eight family members talked about getting revenge against investigators, including the state top law official.

A special prosecutor said Thursday in court that a confidential informant told investigators the four family members met at the home of Fredericka Wagner.

Advertisement

She is the mother of one of the suspects and is accused of misleading investigators. She is not charged in any of the 2016 killings.

The prosecutor says the family talked about plans for escaping and getting revenge against investigators, including Attorney General Mike DeWine.

Fredericka Wagner's attorney didn't respond to the prosecutor's statement but did enter not guilty pleas to charges of obstructing justice and perjury.

Her son, daughter-in-law and two grandsons are charged in the Ohio family massacre.

___

3:30 p.m.

Attorneys entered not guilty pleas for two women charged with misleading authorities investigating an Ohio family massacre.

A county judge set bond Thursday at $100,000 for 76-year-old Fredericka Wagner and $50,000 for 65-year-old Rita Newcomb. Both face felony charges of obstructing justice and perjury.

Police arrested a family of four Tuesday in the slayings of eight members of another family in rural Ohio two years ago. Those arrested: 47-year-old George "Billy" Wagner III; his wife, 48-year-old Angela Wagner; and their sons, 27-year-old George Wagner and 26-year-old Edward Wagner.

Fredericka Wagner is the mother of Billy Wagner. Rita Newcomb is the mother of Angela Wagner.

Wagner's attorney says she has "lived as close to the cross as anyone can." Newcomb's attorney portrayed her as a grandmother living off of social security.