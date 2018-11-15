North Korea's leader Kim Jong-Un guided the test of a newly-developed high-tech strategic weapon, according to reports by South Korea news agency Yonhap.

North Korea's Korea Central Broadcasting Station (KCBS) said the weapon was "researched and developed for a long time", and that the test was successful, Yonhap reported.

It didn't specify what kind of weapon had been tested or when Kim's visit took place,

This was North Korea's first public announcement of continued military advancement since a diplomatic process with the U.S. and South Korea began earlier this year, Wall St Journal reported.

The report of the weapon testing comes amid uncertainty about a nearly year-long diplomatic process that began earlier this year.

This was the North Korean leader's first reported trip to a weapons facility since he declared in April that the country's nuclear and missile program were complete and that he was shifting the country's focus entirely to economic development.

