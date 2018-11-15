MOUNT HOLLY, N.J. (AP) — The Latest on charges brought against a New Jersey couple and a homeless man allegedly involved in charitable scam (all times local):

2:30 p.m.

Authorities say a New Jersey couple and a homeless man made up a "feel good" story about the man helping them so they could raise money through an online fundraiser.

Burlington County prosecutors outlined the allegations against Mark D'Amico, Katelyn McClure and Johnny Bobbitt on Thursday. All three are charged with theft by deception and conspiracy to commit theft by deception.

The couple has claimed they set up a GoFundMe page for Bobbitt after he helped McClure get gas when she became stranded in Philadelphia last year. But prosecutors say they found evidence all three knew each other for at least a month before and set up the scheme.

D'Amico and McClure surrendered Wednesday night. Their attorney said they have no comment. Bobbitt is jailed in Philadelphia. A previous lawyer of his didn't return a call seeking comment.

