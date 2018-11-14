BANGOR, Maine (AP) — A federal judge heard arguments Wednesday aimed at stopping Maine's unique ranked-balloting system, even as election staff scanned votes to determine the winner of last week's congressional race.

Republican U.S. Rep. Bruce Poliquin and three activists sued Tuesday to overturn Maine's new voting system. U.S. District Judge Lance Walker heard arguments Wednesday about whether to halt the vote-counting process until he has time to rule on the system's constitutionality.

Walker indicated he would rule as soon as Thursday on the request to halt vote-counting, though the state's elections chief said that work could be completed Wednesday.

The first round of voting on Election Day ended with Poliquin and Democrat Jared Golden both collecting about 46 percent of the vote in Maine's 2nd Congressional District. Poliquin held a slim edge and declared himself the "fair and square" winner.

But the ranked-choice system adopted by Maine voters in 2016 requires additional voting rounds in which last-place candidates are eliminated and votes reallocated until there is a majority winner.

If the system stands, either Poliquin or Golden will be the first member of Congress elected by such a method.

Election officials could finish tallying by the end of the day, Secretary of State Matt Dunlap said Wednesday.

"We're moving on a pretty fast track," said Dunlap, who declined to comment on the court case.

A pair of independents who ran in the congressional race, Tiffany Bond and Will Hoar, had encouraged voters to rank each other first and second on the ballot. They combined for about 8 percent of the vote total.

Bond and Golden filed court papers to intervene in the federal case Wednesday.

Poliquin and the other plaintiffs were seeking a temporary restraining order to halt vote counting and prevent the state from certifying a winner in the election. That would effectively throw the election into limbo while Walker, the judge in the case, rules on the constitutionality of ranked choice voting.

Walker became a U.S. district judge a little less than a month ago after the U.S. Senate approved his nomination by President Donald Trump.

Whittle reported from Portland, Maine.