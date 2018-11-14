MOSCOW (AP) — Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny says he's been able to fly out of Russia after being told he was barred from leaving the country a day earlier.

Navalny was traveling to France to attend a hearing of his case at the European Court of Human Rights when he was stopped at a Moscow airport on Tuesday and told that he had been barred from leaving Russia because of a bailiff ruling.

Navalny posted a picture of himself at passport control at a Moscow airport on Wednesday morning, saying that he has now been allowed to leave the country. He said on Tuesday that the bailiffs had not notified him that they had issued a ruling to collect some $31,000 in damages in a civil lawsuit against him. The money was promptly paid.