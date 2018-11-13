The bitter US election battle still isn't over a week after the vote, with Donald Trump attacking the "massively infected" process as the fight rages on.

On Monday, the US President tweeted claims of fraud in Florida and demanded the state's contests should simply be called in favour of Republican candidates Rick Scott and Ron DeSantis.

Recounts were triggered over the weekend after incredibly tight margins in the two races, between Scott and Bill Nelson for the Senate and DeSantis and Andrew Gillum for governor.

Mr Trump demanded the elections should simply be called in the Republican candidates' favour.

Trump said "large numbers of new ballots showed up out of nowhere and many ballots are missing or forged", insisting that "an honest vote count is no longer possible".

His comments added fuel to the fire in Florida, which has faced a week of protests, recriminations and legal battles since the elections last Tuesday.

The Democrats succeeded in wresting the majority away from the Republicans in the House of Representatives, meaning they will now be able to vote down Trump's legislation.

But their success has been tarnished by evidence of just how deeply America is split.

The party has named its first priority in January — a bill on campaign finance reforms, ethics rules and automatic voter registration. It is not expected to become law but will be a symbolic step on the fraught issue.

Former state governor Scott accused the Democrats of trying to "commit fraud to try to win this election", and is going ahead with new-member orientation activities in Washington this week.

Officials are racing to complete the machine recount in Florida by the deadline on Thursday, although hand recounts could follow.

DeSantis is ahead of Tallahassee mayor Gillum — who could become Florida's first African-American governor if voted in — by 0.41 per cent.

A recount is legally required if the difference in votes is half a percentage point or less, and a hand recount is triggered if the difference is less than 0.25 per cent after the machine recount.

Senator Bill Nelson is defending his seat against Florida's Republican Governor.

Rick Scott accused the Democrats of trying to commit fraud and is already acting like the winner.

Scott is just 12,562 votes ahead of Nelson, out of eight million cast.

Nelson's campaign is fighting hard, suing to make the state re-examine absentee and provisional ballots thrown out because signatures that didn't match voter files. His lawyers also said mail-in ballots postmarked before election day but delivered too late should be counted.

Scott's campaign called the move "frivolous and laughable".

Broward County elections supervisor Brenda Snipes came in for criticism from both sides for her management of the vote, with protesters holding signs reading: "Lock her up!"

A crowd protests against Broward County elections supervisor Brenda Snipes outside her office.

Three extra sheriff's deputies have been called in to monitor the recount.

Scott said Ms Snipes had a history of violating state law during vote-counting.

The recount is unprecedented, although the battleground state also faced mayhem after the 2000 presidential election.