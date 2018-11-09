One person is dead after being stabbed in Melbourne's Bourke St this afternoon.

A Victoria Police spokesman confirmed one person had died and three people in total had been stabbed this afternoon.

Images have emerged of a man lunging at police with what appears to be a knife before being shot in Melbourne's Bourke St.

A car was set on fire and a number of people were stabbed this afternoon before the knife-wielding man was shot by police. Police say the exact circumstances have not yet been determined.

In a statement, Victoria Police said a man was arrested at the scene and taken to hospital in critical condition. He is under police guard.

"A small number of people are being treated for stab wounds," the statement said.

Ambulance Victoria said it assessed three people at the scene, who were then taken to hospital.

Chaos in #bourkest as a guy seems to have set his car on fire then attacked police with a knife. Police response was swift and overwhelming. I heard at least one gunshot initially. pic.twitter.com/j5BB8VVehI — Meegan May (@meegslouise) November 9, 2018

Footage on social media shows a blue ute up in flames and a man dressed in a black tunic and white pants menacing police with what appears to be a knife. Another bystander tries to stop the man by rolling a shopping trolley in his path.

Police have confirmed they responded to reports of a car on fire near the corner of Swanston St about 4.20pm.

Melbourne resident Meegan May told news.com.au she was on a tram on Bourke St heading into the city when it stopped just before Elizabeth St, about a block before the mall. She heard someone start screaming "he's got a knife".

She looked through the back window of the tram and noticed a car on fire. There was a man and two police officers trying to calm him down.

"A moment later, I heard a loud bang, to me it sounded like a gunshot," she said.

An ambulance and about 10 police cars appeared within moments.

A man told Sky News that there seemed to be multiple explosions.

"There was one explosion and fire, then a second explosion and it was like a massive fireball," he said.

Reports on 3AW Radio indicate that witnesses saw the man driving the vehicle "throw something into the back", which then ignited.

Sky News reports that there appears to be a tarp covering a body at the scene. No further details are available.

An eyewitness speaking to 7 News said it appeared the car was on fire before it crashed and "exploded".

"I was walking up Bourke St … and we heard this loud explosion. I thought it was a car backfiring but there was flames coming out of the car. It then veered to the left … and exploded in flames," the woman said.

"People were running everywhere. I thought it was like what happened last year so I started running. Everyone started running. It was so scary."

A man from Neapoli Cafe in Russell Place told the Herald Sun that he heard a lot of bangs and others reported hearing loud explosions.

The area has been cordoned off and the public are urged to avoid the area.

Police say they are not looking for anyone further at this early stage.

Anyone with information or who witnessed the incident is asked to go to Melbourne West police station to make a statement.

The incident comes as a trial into the 2017 rampage in Bourke Street continues.

In 2017, six people died in the terrifying car rampage that also left dozens injured.

Four adults, a child and a baby died after James "Dimitrious" Gargasoulas allegedly ploughed his car through the busy pedestrian mall on January 20.

Those killed were three-month-old Zachary Matthew-Bryant, Tahlia Hakin, 10, Yosuke Kanno, 25, Jessica Mudie, 23, and 33-year-olds Matthew Si and Bhavita Patel.

In September that year a knife-wielding man also went on a rampage outside Flinders St station. He was tasered and arrested in dramatic scenes in Melbourne's CBD.

In December, there was another incident when Saeed Noori allegedly drove a car into people crossing the intersection of Flinders and Elizabeth streets.

At least 18 people, including a four-year-old boy and international tourists, were hit by the car that afternoon and one of them, 83-year-old grandfather Antonio Crocaris, died about eight days later.