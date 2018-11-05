A man who was mauled by a shark in Cid Harbour on Whitsunday Island yesterday afternoon has died of his injuries.

The 33-year-old died in Mackay Base Hospital, police confirmed to The Courier Mail. It's believed he suffered massive blood loss.

The RACQ CQ Rescue helicopter service said the man had injuries to his left thigh, right calf and left wrist. The wrist injury was thought to be a defensive wound.

Queensland Ambulance tweeted that the attack occurred about 5.37pm.

Police earlier said they would not provide details on the condition of the man until they had spoken to his next of kin, who officers have not yet been able to locate.

The attack comes after a two tourists were mauled by sharks in the same area in September.

Queensland Fisheries killed four tiger sharks in the area, including one up to 3.7 metres long, after the attacks on Tasmanian woman Justine Barwick, 46 and Melbourne schoolgirl Hannah Papps, 12. Papps' family are from New Zealand but live in Melbourne.

Barwick, a mother-of-two was bitten on her left thigh while snorkelling. The next day, Hannah, who was holidaying with her father and sister, received a life-threatening wound to her right leg while swimming in shallow water the harbour. Her injuries were so severe, her leg later had to be amputated.

Jonathan Clarke, of Sea Shepherd Australia told The Guardian in September that the area was known among Whitsunday locals as "no-go zone" for swimming and that drum lines designed to deter sharks were often left for days without bait, creating a "false sense of safety" for swimmers.