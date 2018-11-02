The reality star wife of slain ex-Sydney gangster John Macris was madly in love with her husband, describing their wedding day as "the most beautiful moment of my life".

Former Playboy playmate Viktoria Karida is said to be inconsolable after Macris, 46, was gunned down outside the couple's luxury Athens home on Wednesday.

Karida, a hugely popular star of hit Greek reality show My Style Rocks, deleted her social media accounts less than 24 hours after her husband's murder and is believed to have gone into hiding with their young children Alexandra and Achilles.

Police officers stand over the covered body of Greek-Australian John Macris who was shot dead outside his house in southern Athens. Photo / AP

It is understood Karida was walking the catwalk for designer Kathy Heydel at Athens Xclusive Designer Week when Macris was fatally shot outside their cliff side mansion just after 8pm.

"The moment her husband's (associates) informed her of what happened, she collapsed," People Greece reported.

"It's no secret how much she was in love, often declaring on her reality show that her husband has a significant influence on her style."

After more than five years together, the couple wed in an intimate ceremony on the stunning island of Mykonos in 2016, with both Alexandra and Achilles in attendance.

"It was the most beautiful moment of my life," Karida said at the time.

"I am very happy to have met the man of my dreams. Our children wanted us to get married and it was a very cheerful day."

Karida spoke of her dream to have another child with Macris when the time was right

"I want a third child, but I want to raise the little ones first. Children are definitely a great joy, but they also require great patience. The most important things in life are our family and children."

Macris and Karida moved to Athens more than seven years ago to escape a long-running feud with Sydney legend John Ibrahim over the attempted murder of his brother Fadi.

Karida has deleted her social media accounts. Photo / Supplied

Karida called her wedding to Macris 'the most beautiful moment of my life'. Photo / Supplied

However there is no suggestion the Ibrahims had anything to do with Macris' death and the feud was long over.

Though notorious in Australia for his links to drugs and organised crime, Macris counted Athens' most rich and famous among his friends, regularly gracing the social pages and glossy magazines alongside his glamorous wife.

Greek authorities have ruled out any Australian connection to the murder and are said to be focusing on allegations of money laundering, blackmail and extortion connected to Macris's security company.

Macris was running late for the launch of Security Station 24/7, an expansion of his company My Services, when he was ambushed outside his home as he got into his car.

Surveillance video reportedly shows a lone gunman, wearing a cap pulled low over his face, approach Macris at 8.10pm.

The assailant fired six bullets, with four of them hitting Macris in the chest, stomach and shoulder. There are unconfirmed reports the shooter yelled "I'm going to finish him off" before fleeing.

The murder came less than a week after a well-known mafia figure and contract killer survived an assassination attempt in the nearby port of Piraeus.

Viktoria Karida had two children with John Macris. Photo / Supplied

In 2012, members of the Ibrahim family were cleared of conspiring to kill Macris, who was rumoured to have been involved with the near fatal shooting of Fadi Ibrahim.

"There are some very dangerous people in the Greek underworld and doing business with them can be deadly," an unnamed Australian law enforcement officer told The Daily Telegraph yesterday.

"He hasn't been in Australia for years and while he may still be doing business it would be unlikely his murder has any Sydney connection."