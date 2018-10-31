A baby-faced teenage criminal who terrorised a local community and bragged about his joyriding lifestyle by posing in a Rolls Royce has been sent to prison after 47 convictions for 77 crimes.

Kash Parkinson, 18, has been jailed for four years after running over a police officer during a chase in a stolen Ford Fiesta that he had fitted with false number plates.

Diminutive Parkinson, who is just 5ft 2in tall, gloated about his lifestyle on social media that included the picture of him at the wheel of the NZ$390,000 (£200,000) luxury car.

In another photo, he spelled out its name using cannabis leaves.

Fed-up residents repeatedly reported the teenager for car and motorbike thefts and he was also arrested for drugs offences, assault, vandalism and even terrorising his own grandmother. He committed his first offence when he was 11 years old.

Having ignored a two-year criminal behaviour order and magistrate warnings to stop associating with other young felons, Parkinson, from Ashton-under-Lyne, Greater Manchester, continued to bring misery to his local community.

But yesterday he was starting a four-year jail sentence after he ploughed into PC Christopher Haxby during a pursuit, leaving the police officer with shoulder injuries and whiplash.

During the three-minute chase on June 28 this year, the teenager is seen driving on the wrong side of a dual carriageway at 3.40am before ramming into an oncoming HGV.

Minshull Street Crown Court heard how the responding officer, PC Haxby, jumped out and tried to grab Parkinson, but was propelled into the bonnet of his police car when the teenager reversed his Fiesta.

The injured officer has been forced to take time off work and the cost of damage to the vehicles involved in the incident amounted to NZ$27,600 (£14,100).

It also emerged that he was on bail at the time over another police chase in a different stolen car, which belonged to a disabled man.

During the hearing the teenager yawned and stretched out his arms over-dramatically as he listened to the proceedings via video-link.

He admitted assault occasioning actual bodily harm, aggravated vehicle taking, dangerous driving, driving whilst disqualified and twice breaching a criminal behaviour.

Judge Mark Savill told him:"You are just 18 but have an appalling record and the footage of the pursuit I have seen is truly chilling. Many people have the good sense to lie when they say they want to change their ways, but you have no idea.

"That police officer could have been killed because of your selfishness. It is a wonder how you didn't kill or seriously injure a member of the public or a police officer."

When Parkinson was placed in a care home away from his long-suffering family, he threatened to shoot and stab his care workers.

Mark Fireman, defending, said his client had suffered "one of the worst starts in life I have seen described in any pre-sentence report".